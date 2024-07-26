Maharashtra Rains: 4,435 Citizens Rescued from Flooded Areas in Pune and Surrounding Regions

In response to the recent heavy rains, disaster management teams from the Municipal Corporation, NDRF, and other agencies have been activated to address the flood situation. According to data from the district administration, over 4,435 citizens have been relocated to safety. This includes 4,175 individuals from Pune city, 60 from Bhor (Dhanavali) Taluka, and 200 from Haveli Taluka. They are currently housed in shelter centers and municipal schools, where they have been provided with essential facilities, including food. Rescue operations continue across the city.

The disaster has resulted in six fatalities across Pune city, Mulshi Taluka, and Pimpri Chinchwad. In Pune city, four deaths have been reported: three people succumbed to electrocution in floodwater near Z Bridge, and one person drowned. Additionally, one person died from a landslide in Mulshi Taluka, and another drowned in Pimpri Chinchwad. Two individuals are missing, and one person has been injured in Mulshi Taluka. The floods have also claimed the lives of fifteen livestock in the Warje area of Pune.

To aid in the rescue efforts, four teams from the National Disaster Response Force, along with a team from the Maratha Light Infantry of the Indian Army’s Southern Command, have been deployed. Their operations are focused on several key locations, including Jaihind, Lalbahadur Shastri School in Shivajinagar, Mangal Karyalay in Ekta Nagar, Lavasa Town House, and Kamini Lodge in Pimpri.