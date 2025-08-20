Maharashtra Rains: Khadakwasla Dam Release Floods Morya Gosavi Temple in Pimpri-Chinchwad; Red Alert in Pune

The renowned Morya Gosavi Temple in Pimpri-Chinchwad was submerged on Tuesday following the release of water from the Khadakwasla dam. The discharge was necessitated after heavy rainfall lashed Pune’s catchment areas, raising the water levels of the Mutha River.

Because of the heavy rainfall in the district, water was discharged from multiple dams in Pune, including Mulshi, Panshet, Varasgaon, Khadakwasla, Pavana and Temghar. In Khadakwasla, water was discharged at a rate of 15,000 cusecs, after which an alert was issued for those living in low-lying areas.

Amid the ongoing monsoon fury in Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the ghat sections of Pune district for Wednesday, predicting heavy rainfall in the region.

The weather department has urged the citizens to remain alert, as heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the region till August 21. Besides, the district administration has been asked to take all necessary steps amid heavy rainfall in the Pune district. The heavy rainfall has led to waterlogging in parts of Pune district, disrupting traffic and vehicular movement. On Tuesday, long queues were seen at several roads in Pune, including Sinhgad Road, SPPU Chowk, Canal Road and Nagar Road. This forced the authorities to urge people not to step out of their houses and contact the police in case of any emergency.