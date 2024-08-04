Maharashtra Rains: Pune Flooding Disrupts Electricity Supply, Over 500 Consumers Affected

Due to severe flooding in Pune, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has disconnected the low-tension (LT) electricity supply in Indira Nagar and Shanti Nagar (Vishrant Wadi subdivision), affecting approximately 400 consumers.

Additionally, three distribution transformers in Sanjay Gandhi Nagar and Pimpri Camp have been turned off as a precaution against waterlogging. In Ekta Nagar, similar precautionary measures have led to the shutdown of three distribution transformers, impacting at least 118 consumers.

Overall, these disruptions are a response to the intense rainfall and flooding that have severely affected the city. The Indian Army was called in to assist with flood relief efforts in Pune, Maharashtra, following the release of excess water from the Khadakwasla dam. The situation arose after heavy rainfall over the past two weeks led to a significant discharge of 35,000 cusecs of water from the dam. The flooding primarily affected the Ekta Nagar area, where residential neighborhoods were inundated.

The relief efforts came as a result of continuous heavy rainfall, which had already caused flooding in various parts of the district, including residential areas along the Mutha River.