Maharashtra Road Accident: Private Bus Traveling from Bhusawal to Pune Overturns; Several Injured

A private travel bus heading from Bhusawal to Pune overturned, injuring 8 to 10 passengers. The incident occurred around 9 PM on Sunday between the villages of Gangapuri and Garkhede in Jamner taluka. It is reported that the accident happened due to ongoing road construction work. As soon as information about the accident reached Jamner, ambulances from there rushed to the scene.

The injured — Bebabai Ghade (75), Sahil Ghade (8, both residents of Khiroda), Lalita Ingle (40), Disha Ingle (8, both residents of Burhanpur), Yogesh Chaudhary (34), and Ranjit Rajput (30, both residents of Bhusawal) — were taken to the Jamner Sub-District Hospital. Other injured passengers are also being brought to the hospital.

(This is a developing story.)