Major Blaze Engulfs Rubber Manufacturing Factory in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad

June 6, 2024

In a concerning development, a fire has erupted at a rubber manufacturing facility situated in Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad area. Prompt action has been taken, with fire tenders swiftly deployed to the scene.

