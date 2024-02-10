Man Slits the Throat of Wife’s Second Husband With a Razor in Pune

A disturbing incident has been brought to light in Pune's Budhwar Peth area, where a woman's first husband allegedly brutally murdered her second husband by slashing his throat with a razor. The victim, identified as Naeem Shaikh, aged 30 and a resident of Budhwar Peth, Pune, fell prey to this heinous act. The incident came to public attention when a 30-year-old woman, who works as a casual sex worker in the same area, filed a complaint at the Vishrambaug police station. According to the complaint, the woman hails from West Bengal and has been residing in Pune for the past year. In response to the grievous nature of the incident, an FIR has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant and the accused Rubal alias Kalam Shaidul Shaikh were married to each other in the year 2020 and had a 14-month-old girl. In 2022 the complaint shifted to Pune with her daughter and the accused husband in search of work. The accused allegedly abused and assaulted the complainant at regular intervals and harassed her for money. Fed up with the daily harassment the complainant left her home with her daughter and was introduced to the victim Naeem Akbar Shaikh. Naeem and the complaint grew close emotional bonds which later turned into love.

Naeem who was a resident of West Bengal loved her and took full responsibility for her daughter. Naeem and the woman got married as per the Muslim traditions a few months back. Kalam was enraged by this marriage and used to call and threaten Naeem at regular intervals and also demanded money from the complainant woman. On February 02 at around 7:30 PM when the complainant was standing near the New Sagar building in Budhwar Peth, Naeem was taking a stroll with her daughter near Mahsoba temple when the accused Kalam called the complainant and demanded money from her and threatened to kill Naeem. After a while Kalam covered his face with a cloth and approached Naeem and suddenly slashed his throat with a razor. Naeem immediately fell to the ground lying in a pool of blood.

The locals immediately rushed Naeem to Sassoon General Hospital in an auto rickshaw where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have arrested the accused Rubal alias Kalam Shaidul Shaikh (age 249) and Bacchabhai Mubarak Shaikh (age 38, resident of Panvel) and further investigation is underway.