Massive Hoardings Collapse in Pune Near Shell Petrol Pump Amid Heavy Rainfall; Several Vehicles Damaged (Watch Video)

On Thursday, two large hoardings collapsed near the Shell petrol pump in Pune following a sudden spell of heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, as people nearby had sought shelter in a nearby hotel just before the incident. According to eyewitnesses, the crash of the falling structures was loud and alarming, causing damage to multiple parked two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Prompt action by local residents and the quick decision by pedestrians to seek cover helped avert what could have been a major disaster. Authorities reached the scene shortly afterward to remove the wreckage and begin evaluating the extent of the damage. An official inquiry has been launched to verify if the hoardings met structural safety standards and whether all required installation norms were followed.

Monsoon Preparedness Underway in Pune

In anticipation of a season of above-average rainfall, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department, Pune’s divisional commissioner, Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar, held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review monsoon readiness. The meeting, held at the Pune Divisional Commissioner’s office, brought together senior officials from multiple departments. Key attendees included Kolhapur Range Special IG Sunil Phulari, PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Pune Zilla Parishad CEO Gajanan Patil, and other senior personnel. Dr. Pulkundwar emphasized the importance of seamless coordination between departments such as revenue, police, health services, and urban local bodies.

He called for ensuring a steady supply of essential medicines and affordable food through fair price shops, along with the provision of clean drinking water and stable public transport services during adverse weather. He also stressed that emergency response units must remain on alert 24/7 throughout the monsoon to handle any crisis efficiently.