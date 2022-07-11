Mayor's daughter-in-law commits suicide in Alandi

Alandi: It has been reported that the daughter-in-law of Alandi Municipal Council Mayor Vaijayanta Ashok Umargekar has committed suicide. The incident took place on Sunday evening and the deceased was identified as Priyanka Abhishek Umargekar.

According to locals, Priyanka was married to Abhishek, son of Mayor Vaijayanta Umargekar, about eight months ago.

Priyanka was the daughter of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation corporator Kamal Anil Gholap. Yet

The exact cause of the suicide was not understood.