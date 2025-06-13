Monsoon Alert: Pune District Enforces Prohibitory Orders in Lonavala and Other Areas Till August 31st Bans Risky Selfies At Tourist Places

With monsoon tourism expected to peak in the coming months, the Pune district administration has imposed strict prohibitory orders across major tourist hotspots in Lonavala and Maval talukas to safeguard visitors and maintain public order.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi, who also chairs the District Disaster Management Authority, issued the directives under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Protection Code, 2023. The restrictions will remain in force until August 31.

The prohibitory orders apply to a wide range of popular monsoon destinations, including Ekvira Devi Temple, Karla and Bhaje Caves, Bhaje Waterfall, and prominent hill forts such as Lohgad, Visapur, and Tikona. Scenic viewpoints like Tiger Point, Lions Point, Shivling Point, and areas surrounding Pawana Dam are also covered.

Key Restrictions Announced:

WaterSafety:

Tourists are strictly prohibited from entering fast-flowing streams, swimming in dangerous water bodies, or approaching waterfalls. Sitting directly under waterfalls is completely banned.

PhotographyLimits:

Taking selfies or photos at risky locations—such as cliff edges, steep terrains, or near waterfalls—is forbidden due to safety concerns.

TrafficRegulations:

Reckless driving, unsafe overtaking, and roadside parking in dangerous zones are prohibited. Entry of all vehicles—ranging from two-wheelers to heavy vehicles—is barred near waterfalls, riverbanks, and dams. Only essential service vehicles are exempted.

NoisePollution:

The use of loudspeakers, DJ setups, car woofers, and other music systems that disrupt the natural environment is not allowed.

Women’s Safety:

Any form of indecent behavior or misconduct toward female tourists will attract strict legal action.

The administration has warned that violations—whether by individuals, institutions, or tourist groups—will be dealt with sternly under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code, 2023.

Officials have urged tourists to cooperate with the guidelines and prioritize safety during the monsoon season. The district authorities will be deploying personnel across sensitive zones to monitor compliance and respond to emergencies