Mother and daughter molested by man in Pune

Dilip Raju Thapa (26 years old, currently residing at Ramdara Road, Chadavar near Ambernath Mandir, Tal. Haveli, native of Nepal) has been arrested on the complaint lodged by the woman. According to senior police inspector Rajendra Mokashi, the woman always takes her 13-year-old daughter to Ramdara Road for morning walks. As usual, on Friday (April 6), around 5:45 am, the two were returning home from Ramdara Road to the Ramdara temple for a walk. Around 6-45 in the morning, they came to the railway bridge near Kolpevasti on Ramdara Road. At that time, Thapa came after them.

And in Hindi he said, 'That girl is very delicate, give it to me, I will have fun with her'. Hearing this, both of them started running away from the man. He grabbed the scythe from his waist and started chasing her saying, "Wait, wait, give me that girl, want to have fun with her."

After some distance mother and daughter both saw a pickup point and ran to their house. From there, the plaintiff woman contacted her husband, who was playing cricket near Ramdara temple, on the phone and told him what had happened. At that moment, the woman was watching the man from the house. After some time the husband arrived and both husband and wife went in the car to search for the man. But they didn't found him and they called the police. Shortly after calling the 100 number, Loni Kalbhor police arrived and arrested Dilip Thapa with a machete and took him to the police station. He has been arrested after the woman lodged a complaint.