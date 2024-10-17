Mumbai-Pune Expressway Bus Accident: 23 Passengers Injured After Private Bus Collides With Truck
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 17, 2024 06:15 PM2024-10-17T18:15:21+5:302024-10-17T18:17:08+5:30
At least 23 passengers were injured, 11 of them seriously injured, after they were travelling in a private bus ...
At least 23 passengers were injured, 11 of them seriously injured, after they were travelling in a private bus collided with an unidentified container truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway highway near Lonavala in Pune on Thursday morning, October 17.
The accident occurred when a private bus was going to Borivali in Mumbai from Kolhapur in western Maharashtra around 5 am. According to the police, it is suspected that the driver slept in the middle while driving.
Maharashtra | 23 passengers, including 11 were seriously injured after a private bus collided with an unidentified container truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway highway near Lonavala today morning.— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024
"The bus was going from Kolhapur to Borivali in Mumbai when the accident occurred. It appears that the driver may have fallen asleep, causing the bus to crash into a heavy vehicle, possibly a container or trailer, from behind. As a result, 11 passengers sustained serious injuries like fractures etc, while the rest suffered minor injuries. Further process of making a case is underway," added Pune Rural Police official.