Mumbai-Pune Expressway Bus Accident: 23 Passengers Injured After Private Bus Collides With Truck

At least 23 passengers were injured, 11 of them seriously injured, after they were travelling in a private bus collided with an unidentified container truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway highway near Lonavala in Pune on Thursday morning, October 17.

Also Read | Mumbai Rain Forecast: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms With Rain in Evening or Night for City and Suburbs.

The accident occurred when a private bus was going to Borivali in Mumbai from Kolhapur in western Maharashtra around 5 am. According to the police, it is suspected that the driver slept in the middle while driving.

Maharashtra | 23 passengers, including 11 were seriously injured after a private bus collided with an unidentified container truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway highway near Lonavala today morning.



According to a Pune Rural Police official, "The bus was going from Kolhapur to… pic.twitter.com/oVBLaV7brT — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

"The bus was going from Kolhapur to Borivali in Mumbai when the accident occurred. It appears that the driver may have fallen asleep, causing the bus to crash into a heavy vehicle, possibly a container or trailer, from behind. As a result, 11 passengers sustained serious injuries like fractures etc, while the rest suffered minor injuries. Further process of making a case is underway," added Pune Rural Police official.