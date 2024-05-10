Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case: Special Pune Court to Deliver Verdict Today

Pune: The hearing in the Narendra Dabholkar murder case has been completed. The matter was being heard in the district and sessions court. Once completed, the verdict is going to be pronounced on Friday, May 10th.

Dr. Dabholkar, President of Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti was shot dead on August 20, 2013, when he was on a morning walk on Pune's Omkareshwar Bridge. The High Court handed over the probe to the CBI in 2014. On September 15, 2021, cases were finalized against five accused: Virendrasinh Tawde (a Surgeon linked with Sanatan Santha), Sachin Andure, Sharad Kalaskar, Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave. As stated by the prosecution, the accused were opposed to Dr Dabholkar's rationalist thought and opposition to superstitions.

Two of the accused, Punalekar and Bhave, are currently out on bail. The CBI examined 20 witnesses in the case. The defense produced two witnesses in court. A special court for cases under the Unlawful Activities Act under Additional Sessions judge AA Jadhav is going to pronounce its verdict on Friday, as disclosed by Prakash Suryawanshi, special public prosecutor.

