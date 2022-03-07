Navale Bridge Accident: 7 vehicles damaged and 2 people injured

Dhayari: Two persons were injured in a accident at Navale bridge area on Monday. The truck was carrying cement and hit a four-wheeler parked at the signal. Other vehicles have been hit hard. The incident happened around 2 pm on Monday

According to the information, that the driver of the truck, which was heading towards Navale bridge from Katraj, lost control of his vehicle and hit the four-wheeler from behind, the four-wheeler was parked at the front signal. Five four-wheelers and two two-wheelers had a accident. A four-wheeler and a rickshaw were highly damaged. Fortunately, no one was killed but the two-wheeler driver was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Sinhagad Road Police Sub-Inspector Nitin Jadhav and police personnel rushed to the spot and took the injured driver to a nearby hospital for treatment. The accident on the main road had caused a traffic jam for a while. The traffic police immediately removed the vehicles involved in the accident and smoothed the traffic.