NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad Apologizes for Tearing Poster of Babasaheb Ambedkar During Manusmriti Protest, Faces Backlash

The issue of the inclusion of Manusmriti in the Maharashtra board's school curriculum has been in the news for the past few days. Meanwhile, NCP Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad protested against the decision and staged a protest near a pond in Mahad. During the protest, the Manusmriti book was burnt by the Awhad. But this time, Dr Jitendra Awhad and his workers also tore a poster with a picture of Babasaheb Ambedkar. The NCP Ajit Pawar faction has become very aggressive over this protest.

The Ajit Pawar group staged a protest against Jitendra Awhad in Thane. It demanded that a case be registered against Awhad. Anand Paranjpe said, "Jitendra Awhad committed the same act near Chavdar Talab in Mahad. It is not Dr Jitendra Awhad but the dancer, actor, and dancer Jitendra Awhad. He tore a poster with a picture of the respected Babasaheb Ambedkar. A criminal case should be registered against Jitendra Awhad at the Mahad police station and those who were seen in the protest with him. We demand that they be arrested."

On the other hand, MLA Amol Mitkari has also protested Awhad's move. "In the name of stunt, Dr Jitendra Awhad tore the pictures of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Awhad should also realize what stupidity he did in the stunts. He should immediately apologize to the country. Awhad should rub his nose on Babasaheb's shoes in Mahad and apologise or else it will have a strong consequence'.

Jitendra Awhad apologizes

मनुस्मृती मध्ये अस्पृश्य, शूद्र व स्त्रियांबद्दल अन्यायकारक काही कायदे/श्लोक सुद्धा आहेत. या ग्रंथामुळे जातिव्यवस्था, अस्पृश्यता, जातिबंधने बळकट झालेली होती. त्यामुळे महाड येथे डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर यांनी २५ डिसेंबर १९२७ रोजी सर्वप्रथम 'मनुस्मृती' ग्रंथाचे जाहीरपणे दहन केले होते.… pic.twitter.com/0ojlPo0djx — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) May 29, 2024

"The poster was torn because the word Manusmriti was written on it and it happened in a fit of emotions. It was not unintentionally remembered that there was a picture of Babasaheb on it. The opposition will do politics over it, I also did politics so that I do not burn Manusmriti. I made a mistake. I apologize very humbly. The poster was torn in anger over the word Manusmriti, Awhad clarified.