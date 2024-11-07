NCP (SP) Workers In Pune Protest Against Sadabhau Khot Over Remarks on Party Chief Sharad Pawar's Face (Watch Video)

Expressing strong objection workers of the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP–SP) protested against Sadabhau Khot for his remarks against party chief Sharad Pawar's face in Pune. Khot was addressing an election rally for BJP candidate Gopichand Padalkar in Jat when he allegedly made the statement. “Pawar saheb says he wants to change the face Maharashtra. What face? You want to make the face of Maharashtra like yours?” he allegedly said.

VIDEO | #Pune: Workers of the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP–SP) protest against Sadabhau Khot for his remarks against party chief Sharad Pawar.#MaharashtraNews



The remark has now snowballed into controversy with Khot attracting criticism. Khot made these remarks in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who was campaigning for BJP candidate Gopichand Padalkar. Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party leader and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday condemned Sadabhau Khot's remarks. “The statement made by Sadabhau Khot regarding respected senior leader, Pawar Saheb, is condemnable. We strongly oppose such low-level personal attacks on Pawar Saheb. This is not part of Maharashtra’s culture. On behalf of the Nationalist Congress Party and personally, I strongly condemn this statement. In the future, if anyone makes such personal remarks against Pawar Saheb, the Nationalist Congress Party will not tolerate it,” said Ajit Pawar in a statement.

NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil while criticising the remarks said Khot’s remarks show the twisted mentality of the Mahayuti leaders.