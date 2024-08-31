NIRF 2024 Rankings: DY Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre in Pune Secured 11th Position

Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune is proud to announce its remarkable achievement in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, securing the prestigious 11th position among medical institutions in India.

This significant improvement from last year's 15th rank reflects the institution's relentless pursuit of excellence in medical education, research, and healthcare services. This milestone highlights the institution’s continuous efforts to elevate its academic standards, enhance research capabilities, and provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities. Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre has consistently aimed to create a dynamic learning environment, fostering innovation and academic rigor.

Over the past year, Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri, Pune has taken significant steps to enhance its educational and research capabilities by introducing cutting-edge courses and advanced teaching methodologies, establishing state-of-the-art research facilities and promoting collaborative research, upgrading hospital infrastructure and expanding healthcare services, and investing in the continuous professional development of faculty members.

These efforts position the institution to provide world-class medical education and healthcare services, with the goal of rising in the NIRF rankings by continuing to prioritize academic excellence, research innovation, and holistic healthcare.

On this achievement Dr. Yashraj Patil, Trustee and Treasurer of Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pimpri, Pune, said, "We are incredibly proud to see Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre advance to the 11th position in the NIRF rankings. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our entire team, including our faculty, staff, and students. Our goal has always been to provide the highest quality of education and healthcare, and this recognition reinforces our resolve to continue striving for excellence."

Dr. J. S. Bhawalkar, Dean of Dr. D.Y. Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, Pimpri Pune said, "Our rise in the NIRF rankings is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to fostering an environment of academic excellence and innovative research. We have implemented several initiatives to enhance our curriculum, infrastructure, and research capabilities, and this recognition validates our efforts. We are dedicated to continuing our journey towards becoming a top-tier medical institution, providing exceptional education and healthcare services."