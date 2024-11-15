"Now I Want to See Maharashtra Get a Woman Chief Minister": Sharad Pawar's Big Statement in Pune

A significant political struggle is taking place among the parties in both alliances in the state as they vie for the Chief Minister position. At the same time, NCP President Sharad Pawar's wish to see a woman as Chief Minister has ignited considerable political debate. Many are asking when Maharashtra will finally have its first female Chief Minister, as the state has never had one since its establishment.

While campaigning for Ashok Pawar, a candidate from his faction of the NCP in Vadgaon Rasai, Shirur taluka, Sharad Pawar stated, "Maharashtra made a landmark decision to reserve 30 percent of positions for women during our time in office. This decision was adopted nationwide. Today, women's involvement has grown from the Gram Panchayat to the Lok Sabha. Now, I want to see Maharashtra elect a woman Chief Minister."

In a lighter moment, Sharad Pawar imitated Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, saying, "Some individuals come from outside and claim, ‘I’ll ensure the Ghodganga sugar factory is started.’ During the Lok Sabha elections, one leader even said he would check if Amol Kolhe would win. However, the people, recognizing their duty, elected Kolhe by a significant majority," subtly criticizing his political opponents.

Sharad Pawar also took aim at the state government regarding the Ghodganga sugar factory, accusing it of abusing its authority. "The loan approved for the Ghodganga sugar factory is not being released. Although banks are ready to provide the loan, the state government is creating obstacles. Loans have been approved for six other factories, but the Ghodganga factory is being stalled. People should understand who is pressuring this situation," he said.

Pawar added that he had personally requested a loan from the Chief Minister, but the situation has not improved. "The public will certainly consider such actions that undermine the interests of the state," he concluded, expressing confidence that voters would recognize this issue.