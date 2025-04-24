Pahalgam Terror Attack: Victim Jagdale’s Family in Pune Urges Sharad Pawar to Raise Issue in Parliament

Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Gunbot from Pune were tragically killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This incident has spread mourning, and a wave of anger has erupted in the entire city of Pune. This morning, the mortal remains of Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Gunbot were taken to their residence in Pune. At this time, there was a mournful atmosphere in the Karvenagar area. Hundreds of citizens, relatives and friends paid their last respects to them.

Against this backdrop, senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar went to Santosh Jagdale's house and consoled his family. At this time, the family members expressed their feelings and strongly demanded the death penalty for the accused.

The family members said, "After the attack, timely help was not provided. My father lost his life due to inadequate health care and security systems. We should raise this serious issue in Parliament." Citizens are expressing the feeling that this terrorist attack is not only a loss to a family, but also a serious issue in terms of the security of the country.

Meanwhile, govt is making efforts to bring back stranded tourist in Kashmir post the Pahalgam attack. Maharashtra govt has arranged two special flights to bring back its citizens from the region. According to official statement from CMO total 183 tourists from Maharashtra will be back to Mumbai today via special flight. Air India will carry 100 tourists will land in Mumbai today evening. Alongside this, an indigo flight will return with 83 tourists, bringing the total number of evacuees to 183.

As per the IANS report Union Minister Muralidhar Mohol is overseeing the coordination and providing full support to ensure the smooth return of the tourists. Officials have confirmed that the entire cost of these special flights will be borne by the Maharashtra state government. A passenger list for the Air India flight has also been released, ensuring transparency and aiding coordination with families awaiting their loved ones in Mumbai.