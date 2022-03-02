Pawar Saheb, “you bring justice to the victim.” Said by Chitra Wagh.

Pune: Shiv Sena leader Raghunath Kuchik has been granted bail despite being charged with rape. Why didn't the police file a case in the court? BJP state vice-president Chitra Wagh alleged in a press conference that the Pune police commissioner has done a Ph.D. The victim was not allowed to reach Pawar Saheb. Sir, now you pay attention to this and get justice, he told NCP President Sharad Pawar.

A few days back, a case of rape was registered against Shiv Sena deputy leader Raghunath Kuchik at Shivajinagar police station in Pune. Bail was granted within five days. Wagh expressed his indignation over this. She said, "Even though the victim is asking for help, she has not been able to get justice. She is alive, is it her fault? Like Pooja Chavan, are we going to take out a candle march only after her recovery? This is true fearlessness fighting for itself. The BJP is standing firmly behind her. 'Wagh said, "The accused does not feel the tide when naming the crime of rape as Honey Trap, a political conspiracy. This is a blatant example of shamelessness, hypocrisy, lies. In many places in Maharashtra, after the victim complains, they are being harassed. As the accused is the leader of the ruling party, there is a lot of gossip. The government only talks hollowly about identity, women's empowerment. If the victim does not get justice, then Pooja Chavan will be repeated. '

Misconduct increases as punishment does not occur

I will discuss with the Home Minister in this regard. The Chief Minister, Home Minister, Guardian Minister should take immediate notice. The perversion increases as the accused are not punished. The role of government is important at such times. The accused should be dealt with immediately. We will keep asking questions, they will have to answer. Chitra Wagh also raised the question whether the matter was not noticed by the Women's Commission.