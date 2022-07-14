People witnessing accidents due to poor coordination of police in heavy rain

Warje: A youth drowned in a river basin in Shivne on Wednesday. There is talk that the accident was due to improper planning by the police. The discharge of water from Khadakwasla dam was increased around 12 noon on Monday. At that time, Uttamnagar police provided late police cover. Also, when the water came on the bridge, there was a crowd of spectators to see the water. At that time, they had to stop there with proper barricades, but when the Lokmat representatives visited around 4 pm on Monday, the police were not present.

When Senior Inspector Sunil Jaitapurkar was informed about this, after a while the two employees appeared there. Late barricading was done at this place. There is no police presence at this place at night when the water is flowing over the bridge. This accident also happened in the early hours of the morning.

Uttamnagar Police station comes under the Pune City Commissionerate. Beyond, Nanded is a village under Haveli Police Station and Haveli Police Station falls within the rural limits. This shows a lack of permanent coordination between the two police stations. It is expected that while the water is flowing from the bridge, there should be 24 hour police presence on both sides and the seniors should also make sure that the staff is there. Otherwise, such accidents will continue to occur as the discharge of water increases.