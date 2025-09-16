Pimpri Chinchwad: BJP to Field 128 Candidates Across 32 Wards in Municipal Elections, Says City President

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has geared up to field 128 candidates across 32 wards for the upcoming municipal elections. City president Shatrughna Kate announced that the party is fully prepared to contest the polls independently, without depending on the MahaYuti alliance. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, September 14, in Pimple Saudagar, Kate emphasized that the BJP has appointed workers booth-wise in every ward, with ten members stationed at each booth. In the 2017 municipal elections, the BJP secured 77 seats and gained power single-handedly. This time too, the party is focusing on contesting all available seats.

Kate further highlighted that ticket distribution will depend strictly on organizational work and performance. In every ward, the BJP has received five to seven applications from interested candidates. However, the final decision regarding ticket allotment will be taken at the senior leadership level. Kate mentioned that continuous interactions with citizens across all 32 wards are already underway. The focus is on strengthening the party’s ground network, and only those who have actively contributed to the party’s activities will be considered eligible for a ticket to contest the upcoming civic polls.

The BJP city unit has conducted three internal surveys so far regarding the municipal elections, Kate revealed. According to the findings, the party is projected to secure a clear majority. The survey results indicate victory in around 72 wards, and now efforts will be intensified to win the remaining seats. Kate pointed out that the surveys have helped the leadership identify potential areas for improvement. The feedback is also being used to mobilize workers effectively so that the BJP can maximize its strength during the civic elections.

Speaking about possible party switches, Kate disclosed that leaders from opposition parties and even from MahaYuti’s alliance partners are keen on joining the BJP. However, decisions regarding new entries will be made carefully at the senior level after considering all aspects. Since the Pitru Paksha period is ongoing and elections are likely to be held after Diwali, deliberations will be given ample time. Kate assured that anyone entering the party will be welcomed only after building consensus and taking existing workers into confidence to maintain unity and organizational balance.