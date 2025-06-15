Pimpri-Chinchwad: Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Godown and Furniture Shop (Watch Videos)

A fire broke out in a scrap godown and a furniture shop in the Pimpri Chinchwad district of Maharashtra on Sunday, June 15. The Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department and local police were rushed to the scene and worked to douse the blaze.

A video of the incident, also shared on a social media platform, shows a massive blaze engulfing nearby shanties and scrap. Clouds of smoke fill the area. A tree was also partially destroyed in the fire.

Visuals From Spot

VIDEO | Maharashtra: A massive fire breaks out at a scrap shop and furniture godown in Chinchwad Nagar of Pune. More details awaited.



There are no reports of injuries or casualties in the following fire incident. The reason behind the fire is a matter of investigation, and the authorities will investigate after the cooling operations.