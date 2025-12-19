Pune: Foreigners Stop Local Motorists From Riding on Footpath in Pimpri-Chinchwad; Video Goes Viral

Foreign nationals have drawn attention to traffic discipline in Pimpri-Chinchwad are near Pune, by stopping motorists from riding on footpaths meant for pedestrians. The incident took place at the busy Rakshak Chowk in the Pimple Nilakh area, where traffic congestion often prompts bikers to illegally use sidewalks. The video is now going viral on social media, prompting reactions from people.

To avoid getting stuck in traffic jams at Rakshak Chowk, many two-wheeler riders were seen riding on pedestrian footpaths. Noticing this, a group of foreign citizens present at the spot decided to intervene. They stood on the footpath and calmly stopped the riders, explaining that sidewalks are meant only for pedestrians.

Without creating any disturbance or confrontation, the foreigners simply blocked the footpath, forcing the riders to move their vehicles back onto the road. Their action drew attention from other commuters, many of whom were left surprised by the initiative taken to ensure pedestrian safety.

The incident has sparked a wider debate online. While several netizens praised the foreign nationals for promoting road discipline, others criticised the local administration for failing to enforce traffic rules. Some users pointed out that road safety is a shared responsibility, not just that of the police. Others suggested installing iron railings on footpaths to prevent vehicles from encroaching on pedestrian spaces.