Pimpri Chinchwad Men Threaten to Throw Child Off Building During PCMC Anti-Encroachment Drive (Watch Video)

A tense situation unfolded in the Sangvi area of Pimpri Chinchwad when a man allegedly threatened to throw his child off a building and take his own life if officials went ahead with demolishing his illegal construction. The incident occurred during an anti-encroachment drive by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Officials had arrived to demolish an illegal structure reportedly owned by Rajaram Lad and Nilesh Lad.

As the team began preparations to raze the structure, both men allegedly climbed atop the building and threatened to throw a three-year-old child down if the demolition continued. In a video that has since surfaced, the men can be heard repeatedly warning that they would drop the child through a metal grill and take extreme steps if action was not stopped. They also reportedly abused the officials on duty.

Following the incident, Sub Engineer Shyam Garje from the municipal corporation filed a complaint at the Sangvi police station.

A case has been registered against Rajaram Lad and Nilesh Lad for obstructing government work and issuing life-threatening threats. Police said both accused fled the scene shortly after the complaint was lodged and efforts are underway to trace them.