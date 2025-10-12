Pimpri Chinchwad Murder: Man Kills Girlfriend at Lodge on Her Birthday After Finding Obscene Photos on Her Phone

A shocking incident has come to light from Pimpri Chinchwad area, near Pune, where a 25-year-old man allegedly murdered his 26-year-old girlfriend at a lodge after discovering obscene photos of her with another man on her mobile phone.

According to police reports, the deceased has been identified as Mary Mallesh Telgu (26), a resident of Dehu Road, while the accused is Dilawar Singh (25), a resident of Pisoli, Pune. Mary worked at D-Mart, while Dilawar was involved in the hotel business. The two had been in a relationship for the past six years after meeting on Instagram.

Mary’s birthday was on October 10, and to celebrate the occasion, Dilawar took her to a lodge in Wakad on October 11. After cutting the cake in the room and spending some time together, an argument broke out between the couple. Dilawar, who had long suspected Mary of being involved with someone else, checked her mobile phone and allegedly found nude photos of her with another man.

In a fit of rage, Dilawar reportedly attacked Mary with the same knife used to cut the cake. He also assaulted her with an iron sheet he had brought along. Mary died on the spot from severe injuries, and her body was later found lying in a pool of blood inside the lodge room.

After committing the crime, Dilawar went straight to the Kondhwa Police Station and confessed to the murder. The Pimpri Chinchwad Police were informed, and a team from the Wakad Police Station reached the scene. Mary’s body was sent for post-mortem, and Dilawar has been taken into custody.