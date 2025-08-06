Pimpri-Chinchwad News: Teacher Suspended Over Allegations of Misbehaving with Female Students in Class

Pune: 53-year-old municipal school teacher got arrested by Nigdi police for allegedly abusing female student. Accused identified as Santosh Haribhau Bendre is a graduate teacher teaching class 7 in the school. Following his act Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation has suspended school teacher from his service.

As per the report he has been accused of allegedly abusing female students during class under guise of teaching. Parents registered complaint against the accused under POCSO act and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. After receiving complaint the General Administration Department of the Municipality took action against him and suspended accused from the municipal service Commissioner Shekhar Singh has ordered an account-wise inquiry to be initiated.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party–Sharad Chandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) MP Supriya Sule has strongly condemned the alleged custodial abuse of three Dalit women at Kothrud Police Station in Pune. The MP has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take immediate and strict action in response to the incident, which she termed “extremely serious.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Sule stated that she had received a video regarding the incident via WhatsApp. “In Kothrud, Pune, a case has come to light where the police took three girls and harassed them using casteist and other objectionable words. If this is true, it is an extremely serious incident,” she wrote. She also demanded a thorough investigation. “The state's Home Minister should take serious note of this incident. A thorough investigation of this entire matter should be conducted, and strict action should be taken against the guilty,” she added.