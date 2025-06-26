Pimpri-Chinchwad: Over 10 Vehicles, Including Cars, Vandalised in Walhekarwadi Gaonthan; Suspect Detained

Over ten vehicles, including cars, auto-rickshaws, and bikes, were vandalised late on Wednesday night, June 25, in the Walhekarwadi Gaonthan area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. After reviewing CCTV footage from the area, police have detained a suspect in connection with the crime. As of now, the police are questioning the accused to determine the motive behind the act.

This is not the first such case in the area. Similar incidents have occurred previously, raising serious concerns for the Maharashtra Police in recent days. Several cases of vandalism have also been reported earlier in Pune. In February, a gang of minor miscreants armed with machetes went on a rampage in the Gondhalenagar area of Hadapsar and vandalised at least 12 vehicles belonging to local residents, according to The Indian Express.

Vehicles Vandalised in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra: More than 10 vehicles, including cars, rickshaws, and bikes, were vandalised last night in Walhekarwadi Gaonthan, Pimpri-Chinchwad. Chinchwad Police have detained a suspect for questioning, and the motive is still unknown. Further investigation is… pic.twitter.com/VxwdGw5Fme — IANS (@ians_india) June 26, 2025

As per the daily newspaper, 35 cases of vehicle vandalism were reported in 2022, followed by 53 cases in 2023. The number jumped to 89 in 2024, prompting the Crime Branch to conduct a detailed data-based analysis of these incidents.

In March this year, a group of four to five individuals in the Chinchwad area reportedly smashed the windows of approximately 7 to 8 cars using stones and wooden sticks.