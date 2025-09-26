Pimpri-Chinchwad Property Boom: Long Queues Seen at Registration Offices

After the conclusion of the Pitru Paksha period, a heavy rush was seen at the sub-registrar offices located in Nigdi, Pimpri, Dapodi, Bhosari, and Chinchwad areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Due to the fortnight dedicated to ancestral rituals and the subsequent three consecutive holidays, property registration activities had come to a complete standstill. When the offices reopened on Tuesday (September 23), citizens rushed in large numbers to complete pending registrations. From the morning itself, the offices witnessed long queues and overcrowding. Traditionally, new property transactions are avoided during Pitru Paksha, with auspicious timings considered only after the period concludes.

The fifteen-day ritual period led to a sharp decline in the number of registrations, and the continuous holidays that followed forced buyers and sellers to wait. As soon as the offices resumed operations, citizens hurried to finalize their property deals, creating a chaotic environment. Many people struggled to secure slots for registration, resulting in heavy footfall at sub-registrar offices. Long queues were visible from the early hours, with buyers anxiously waiting their turn. The sudden surge put additional pressure on the office staff, who were already struggling to handle the rush effectively.

Employees were seen busy managing the increased workload, ensuring smooth operations through the online registration system. The demand for property registrations is expected to rise further, as both Dussehra and Diwali are considered highly auspicious for purchasing homes, land, or flats. With cultural traditions encouraging transactions during these festive seasons, officials anticipate a significant increase in registrations in the coming weeks. Moreover, buyers prefer securing their deals on these favorable dates, which adds to the rush every year during this period.

According to staff members at the Nigdi sub-registrar office, the crowd is expected to continue throughout the coming week, as the momentum of property transactions usually intensifies before Dussehra and Diwali. The reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) has also given a boost to the real estate sector, positively influencing buying decisions. As a result, more citizens are crowding the offices to complete their deals. The combined effect of auspicious timings and tax benefits is driving this surge, indicating a busy season ahead for both buyers and government staff handling registrations.