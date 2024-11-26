Pimpri-Chinchwad Road Accident: Two Dead as Truck Collides with Two-Wheeler In Chikhli; Driver Flees Scene

A tragic accident occurred in the Jadhavwadi area of Chikhli, where a truck collided with a two-wheeler, resulting in the death of two individuals on the spot. The incident took place on Saturday, November 23, at approximately 7:30 pm. The victims have been identified as Ganesh Shahaji Deshmane (41) and Hanumant Jeevan Dharwadkar (40). Following the accident, the truck driver fled the scene but was later apprehended by the Chikhli police.

Aniket Shahaji Deshmane (26), a resident of Chikhli, filed a complaint at the Chikhli police station. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against Hulaji alias Mohan Mahadu Sodgir (42), a resident of Moshi. According to police reports, Ganesh Deshmane and his brother-in-law, Hanumant Dharwadkar, were traveling on a two-wheeler along Savta Mali Road when a truck hit their vehicle. The impact of the collision was severe, leading to their instant death.

The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the accident but was later arrested by the police. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.