Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two-Wheeler Rider Caught With Nearly Rs 15 Lakh Cash, Including Foreign Currency in Pimple Saudagar

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police seized around ₹14.93 lakh in cash, including foreign currency, from a man travelling on a two-wheeler at Kunjir Chowk in Pimple Saudagar. The individual and the cash have been taken into custody for further verification.

The seizure was made during routine checks by Sangvi Police personnel deployed under the Model Code of Conduct for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections. Officers grew suspicious of the two-wheeler and stopped the rider for inspection. A search of his bag revealed a large sum of cash.

Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Koli of Sangvi Police Station said the total amount seized included about ₹12 lakh in Indian currency and foreign notes worth roughly ₹2 lakh, including Thai baht, UAE dirhams, and Vietnamese dong.

During questioning, the rider claimed he was involved in a foreign currency exchange business. However, he could not provide satisfactory documents to explain the source or legal authorisation for carrying the money.

Officials from the Foreign Exchange Department and the Income Tax Department have been called to verify the claims. Further action will be taken after their scrutiny.