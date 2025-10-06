Pimpri Crime: Young Man Stabbed to Death with Crowbar Over Past Feud, Court Remands Suspects

Pimpri: In shocking turn of events young man was stabbed to death with a crowbar over past feud. The incident took place on October 3, 2025, Friday around 11 pm on the road in front of Jai Bhavani Mitra Mandal in Dapodi. Following the attack police has arrested two suspects in this case. The court remanded them in police custody till Thursday October 9.

Deceased identified as Shekhar Bhalerao and his father Sudam Bhagu Bhalerao filed a complaint in this matter at the Dapodi police station on Saturday October 4. The names of the suspects remanded in police custody are Gaurav Gaikwad and Ajay Kharat. According to the information given by Dapodi Senior Police Inspector Mahadev Koli, Shekhar had a fight with the suspects Gaurav and Ajay two years ago. Taking the anger of that fight into his heart, the suspects stabbed Shekhar with a crowbar and seriously injured him. He died in this. On receiving information about this, Dapodi police rushed to the spot. An autopsy was done at Sassoon Hospital.

Shekhar's father has implicated Gaurav Gaikwad, Ajay Kharat, Ashutosh Babasaheb Jadhav, Ajay Babasaheb Jadhav, and Abhishek Chavan. Police arrested Gaurav and Ajay shortly after the incident and presented them in court. Senior Police Inspector Mahadev Koli is leading the investigation.