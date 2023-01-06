PMC begins beautification process in city for G-20 summit sessions

Pune has undergone extensive city beautification in preparation for the G-20 summit sessions there. All roads and bridges from the Pune Airport to Senapati Bapat Road have been cleaned, repaired, painted, and trees have been planted.

The Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) horticulture department is planting large seasonal trees on the barriers between the two lanes and along the sides of the roads. The planting of trees on the Yerawada side has commenced, with the majority of the trees being planted on the bridges over the roadways connecting the SB Road and the Pune Airport.

According to Ashok Ghorpade, PMC's Chief Garden Superintendent, the commissioner has been given orders to make the area more appealing. They are now planting at least 4,000 trees in various areas along the 10-kilometre stretch of road from the airport to Senapati Bapat. They will focus on planting trees along bridges and open spaces alongside roadways, using seasonal species similar to trees in other countries.