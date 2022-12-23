PMC begins Covid-19 random sampling at airports for international passengers

Maharashtra has increased whole genome sequencing in response to an increase in Covid instances in China and other nations. The state health department has directed districts to transmit samples that have tested positive for Covid-19 to seven laboratories. "Centre has directed that Covid-19 positive samples should be sent for genome sequencing. Yesterday we've started a 2% random sampling of international passengers at Pune International airport. We've 600 hospital beds for isolation," a Medical officer at, Health Department, Pune Municipal Corporation, said.

Centre has directed that Covid19 positive samples should be sent for genome sequencing. Yesterday we've started 2% random sampling of international passengers at Pune International airport. We've 600 hospital beds for isolation: Medical officer, Health Dept, Pune Municipal Corp pic.twitter.com/N4FFGnCypy — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2022