PMC Election 2026: Ajit Pawar Says Pune Got Huge Funds, But No Meaningful Development

Ahead of Pune civic polls Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar said that Pune city received huge financial assistance from center and state, however local leaders failed to used that fund in proper way for development of city. He said this is a failure and we need a change in in the city's leadership. He said this while addressing the crowd in Baner area ahead of PMC polls.

PMC elections are scheduled for January 15, 2026, Ajit Pawar led Nationalist Congress Party, BJP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) party who are ruling party (Mahayuti) in Maharashtra are fighting separately in some of the 29 municipal corporations, including PMC. During rally he also highlighted issues such as inadequate supply of drinking water, piling garbage, pothole-ridden roads, traffic congestion and a "deteriorating" law and order situation in the city.

Talking about increasing terror of Koyta gang he said, "We want to eliminate the 'koyta' (sickle-wielding) gang and maintain law and order in the city. At the Centre and in the state, we are in the Mahayuti, but the situation in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad is different. The administrators who hold the reins of the PMC are responsible".

Pawar said he has been discharging his responsibilities as Pune's guardian minister.