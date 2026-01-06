PMC Election 2026: Shiv Sena UBT Suffers Major Setback in Kothrud as Candidates, Workers Join BJP

Amid the intense campaigning for the upcoming municipal elections, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction has suffered a major setback in Pune’s Kothrud Assembly constituency. Several official and rebel candidates from wards 9 and 11, along with hundreds of party workers, have publicly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. The induction ceremony took place in the presence of Maharashtra’s Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakantdada Patil. This sudden wave of defections has significantly strengthened the BJP’s position in Kothrud, altering the local political equation just days before polling and giving the party a clear organisational and electoral advantage.

As part of this political shift, rebel candidates from ward 9, Mahesh Sutar and Pooja Sutar, along with Planning Committee member Sukhdev Tapkir, formally embraced the BJP. From ward 11, UBT’s official candidate Balasaheb Dhanwade, Yuva Sena leader Amar Gaikwad, and former corporator Pailwan Dilipdada Gaikwad also joined the party with their supporters, pledging support to Mahayuti candidates. Chandrakantdada Patil welcomed all new entrants at his Pune residence, stating that with two BJP candidates already elected unopposed, these high-profile inductions have virtually sealed the party’s victory in the area.

Patil further remarked that this development is only the beginning and that the BJP is poised to establish undisputed dominance in the municipal corporation in the coming period. Several BJP candidates and senior leaders, including Lahu Balwadkar, Ganesh Kalamkar, Rohini Chimte, Ajay Marne, Abhijit Raut, Dr. Sandeep Butala, and Prakash Tatya Balwadkar, were present in large numbers. Meanwhile, since the deadline for withdrawal of nominations has passed, UBT candidates’ names will remain on the EVMs. However, defecting candidates are expected to urge voters not to press the button next to their names or the torch symbol, and instead vote for the BJP.