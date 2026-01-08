PMC Election 2026: Stones Pelted at Shiv Sena Leader Pramod Nana Bhangire’s Car During Election Campaigning Near Shreeram Chowk

Shiv Sena leader Pramod Nana Bhangire said stones were pelted on his car during the election campaign near Shreeram Chowk in Pune on Wednesday evening, January 7. He alleged that the stones were thrown at his vehicle and at candidate Sarika Pawar during a public meeting in a society.

"While I was holding a public meeting for election campaigning in a society near Shreeram Chowk, some people pelted stones at my car and also targeted our candidate Sarika Pawar," said Bhangire while speaking to the news agency ANI.

Also Read | BMC Election 2026: Mumbai Civic Poll Campaign Turns Violent as Shiv Sena Candidate Haji Salim Qureshi and Independent Candidate Attacked in Separate Incidents.

Condemning the attack ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation Election (PMC) 2026, Bhangire said he will not leave the culprits who have done. "The police have gone to the spot. The police are checking the CCTV footage there. The footage will reveal who did this... This is very wrong. This shouldn't happen."

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the police have launched a probe and investigation into the matter is underway.

The Pune Municipal Corporation polls will take place on January 15. The counting of the polls and results will be on January 16, 2026.