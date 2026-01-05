PMC Elections 2026: Ajit Pawar Questions Road Works, Alleges Misuse of Rs 1,130 Crore Funds

Over the past four to five years, Pune received funds worth Rs 1,130 crore, but the money was allegedly not utilised properly. Of this amount, the civic body spent only Rs 658 crore, while road works progressed far slower than planned. Out of 1,384 kilometres of proposed roads, just 425 kilometres have been completed, raising serious questions about accountability. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said both the Centre and the state government were performing well, but poor civic administration had pushed Pune into decline. He urged voters to hand over the city’s administration to his party in the upcoming municipal elections.

Ajit Pawar was speaking at a public meeting in Baner on Sunday while campaigning for NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) candidates Baburao Chandere, Amol Balwadkar, Parvati Nimhan and Gayatri Medhe-Kokate from Ward No. 9, which includes Baner, Balewadi, Pashan, Sus, Mhalunge, Sutarwadi and Someshwarwadi. Several senior party leaders were present on the occasion. Pawar claimed that studies of 500 global cities ranked Pune fourth among cities with the worst traffic conditions. Despite spending Rs 73,000 crore over eight years, visible development remains absent, he alleged.

Highlighting civic issues, Pawar said Pune residents still face water shortages, tanker supplies, foul-smelling neighbourhoods and poorly planned urban projects. He alleged inflated tenders, corruption and illegal wealth accumulation by a few individuals. Pawar claimed that during his tenure, traffic never came to a standstill and said he speaks only with evidence. He accused current leaders of arrogance and misusing power, calling for a change in leadership. Describing the election as crucial for the city’s safety over the next five years, Pawar appealed to voters not to be misled by opponents and to support leaders who deliver results.