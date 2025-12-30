PMC Elections 2026: Ajit Pawar's NCP Gives Ticket to Gangster Gaja Marne's Wife Jayshree Marne

Major political developments are taking shape ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation elections. The two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party recently announced their alliance, while the Shiv Sena–BJP coalition appears uncertain, leaving political circles speculating. In a controversial move, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has issued an AB form to Jayshree Marne, the wife of notorious gangster Gaja Marne, from Ward No. 10 in Bavdhan, officially making her the party’s candidate. This decision has created ripples, as it seems at odds with Ajit Pawar’s public stance on eliminating crime and restoring law and order in Pune.

The nomination process is set to close today, with applications accepted until 5 pm. Jayshree Marne is expected to file her nomination from Ward No. 10. Her entry into the electoral race comes while her husband, Gaja Marne, remains in prison for multiple criminal cases, including assault and extortion. Political observers have expressed shock at the NCP fielding her as a candidate, questioning whether such decisions indirectly provide political support to criminal elements. The move has reignited debates over the party’s approach to crime and governance.

Meanwhile, other candidates are also making headlines. Notably, gangster Andekar has entered the electoral fray, further intensifying the drama. In parallel, Rupali Thombre Patil has been issued two AB forms by the Ajit Pawar faction to contest from multiple wards, including Ward 2, Shaniwar Peth Mandai, and Ward 26B, Guruwar Peth Ghorpadi Peth Samata Bhumi. Patil had recently clashed publicly with Rupali Chakankar over serious allegations, even meeting Ajit Pawar amid the dispute. This indicates the faction’s efforts to consolidate influence by fielding candidates with local clout and strong political connections.

The decision to field Jayshree Marne has sparked a larger conversation about the intertwining of politics and criminal networks in Pune. Gaja Marne has a long history of violent crimes, including attacks on individuals linked to political offices. While Ajit Pawar has previously directed the police to crack down on gangs, endorsing Marne’s wife as a candidate has raised questions about consistency in law-and-order policies. As voters prepare for the municipal elections, these developments are likely to shape public discourse and influence the outcome in several key wards, making the elections one of the most closely watched civic contests in recent years.