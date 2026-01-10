PMC Polls: BJP Candidate Aishwarya Pathare Outlines 100-Day Plan for Ward 3

With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections approaching, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Aishwarya Pathare has released a proposed 100-day action plan for Ward 3, outlining her priorities if elected.

According to Pathare, the plan is focused on basic civic services, cleanliness, and citizen engagement. She said her approach draws from governance practices followed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, though the proposals are specific to ward-level administration.

The first phase of the plan includes a ward-level audit and a citizen outreach exercise. This would involve door-to-door interactions and digital feedback tools to identify key local issues faced by residents. Pathare has stated that the findings would be compiled into a Ward Status Report within 30 days of taking office, detailing gaps in infrastructure and civic services.

Cleanliness and waste management form a significant part of the proposal. The plan includes daily monitoring of garbage collection, identification of illegal dumping spots, and enforcement of waste segregation norms in residential areas, including slums. Other measures outlined include cleaner internal roads and maintenance of public spaces such as parks and playgrounds.

The candidate has also listed short-term infrastructure works among her priorities, including repairs to streetlights and footpaths, road cleanliness, and efforts to ensure more regular water supply. Pathare said these are issues that residents commonly raise and expects progress on them within the first three months.

Women’s safety and transparency are also mentioned in the plan. Pathare has linked improved lighting, cleaner public spaces, and monitoring of civic works to neighbourhood safety. She has also stated that she would conduct regular on-ground reviews and maintain public communication about ward-level projects.

“If elected, I will work with a clear 100-day plan focused on basic civic needs and transparency,” Pathare said, outlining priorities such as water supply, waste management, street lighting, and cleanliness.

As campaigning intensifies ahead of the PMC elections, candidates across parties have been outlining ward-specific agendas, with voters expected to evaluate these proposals alongside broader political considerations.