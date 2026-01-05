PMC Polls: ‘Educated Leadership Is Key To Urban Growth,’ Says Mohol On Pathare

With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections approaching, Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol on Monday emphasised the need for educated, capable and forward-looking leadership to address the challenges of rapid urbanisation, while praising BJP candidate Surendra Pathare as a representative of Pune’s emerging new-generation leadership.

Addressing a gathering in East Pune, Mohol said that cities like Pune require leaders who understand not only politics but also administration, planning and the long-term implications of policy decisions. He noted that educated leadership plays a crucial role in managing complex urban issues such as infrastructure development, transport systems, housing, sanitation and public spaces. Referring to Pathare, Mohol said his educational background and approach reflect the kind of leadership needed for sustainable urban growth.

Mohol said Pathare’s candidature highlights the Bharatiya Janata Party’s focus on nurturing young leaders who align with the state government’s long-term development agenda, including the ‘Developed Maharashtra 2047’ vision outlined by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He expressed confidence that leaders with a clear understanding of governance and planning would help accelerate development in East Pune, which has been witnessing rapid expansion in recent years.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP candidate from Ward No. 4, Surendra Pathare, said urban development must be driven by a structured vision rather than short-term or fragmented initiatives. He said East Pune is increasingly emerging as a key growth corridor for the city, supported by large-scale infrastructure projects and improved connectivity.

“Development must be carried out strictly in line with the long-term vision of the state government. East Pune is seeing major changes through metro expansion, better road networks, the proposed ring road and the growth of the IT sector,” Pathare said. He added that development should be people-centric and visible in everyday civic experiences, including safer footpaths, improved public transport access and better basic amenities.

Pathare also stressed the importance of coordination between local civic bodies and higher levels of government for effective implementation of development projects. He said alignment between the PMC, the state government and the Centre would help ensure faster decision-making and smoother execution of works.

A gold medallist from the College of Engineering Pune (COEP), Pathare recently joined the BJP in the presence of senior leader Ravindra Chavan. Party leaders have said his induction has strengthened the BJP’s organisational base in East Pune, particularly among younger and professional voters.

Political interest in the region has further intensified with both Surendra Pathare and his wife, Aishwarya Pathare, contesting the PMC elections on BJP tickets. While Pathare is contesting from Ward No. 4, Aishwarya Pathare is contesting from Ward No. 3. The PMC polls are expected to focus strongly on issues of governance, infrastructure and long-term urban planning as Pune prepares for its next phase of growth.