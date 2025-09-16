PMPML Tests Electric Double-Decker Bus to Ease Traffic in Pune and PCMC

Pune received its first air-conditioned electric double-decker bus on Tuesday, September 16, supplied by Switch Mobility from Chennai. The bus will undergo trial runs on busy routes leading to major IT hubs such as Hinjawadi, Kharadi, and Magarpatta. Inspired by Mumbai’s BEST model, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) aims to introduce these buses to strengthen public transport across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and nearby suburbs. Authorities plan to conduct a 15-day trial before final approval. Although PMP had been planning to induct double-decker buses for the past five years, this initiative is finally being put into motion.

The new PMPML chairman, Pankaj Deore, prepared a proposal to deploy double-decker buses as a measure to reduce traffic congestion, especially in IT-dominated corridors. Following discussions with Switch Mobility, the company agreed to send the bus for testing. On its arrival in Pune, the trial began under the supervision of PMPML’s senior officials. Chairman and Managing Director Pankaj Deore, along with Chief Transport Manager Satish Gawhane and other key officers, were present during the inaugural run. The administration views this step as an important move toward improving urban mobility and offering an eco-friendly solution to daily commuters.

The newly launched double-decker bus comes with modern features and robust capacity. It can carry up to 85 passengers, with 60 seats and space for 25 standing commuters. In the first phase, PMPML plans to add 10 such buses to its fleet. Manufactured by Switch Mobility, the bus is fully air-conditioned, runs entirely on electricity, and is priced at ₹2 crore per unit. It stands 4.75 meters high, 2.6 meters wide, and 9.5 meters long. The trial’s outcome will determine the timeline for their official introduction on Pune’s busy IT routes.