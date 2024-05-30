Porsche Accident Case: Blood Sample Not of Mother but Unknown Woman, Claims Pune Police

In a recent development in the Pune Porsche accident case that claimed lives of two IT professionals the Pune Police has now claimed that the blood sample of the child in conflict with the law (CCL) which was meant for determining the alcohol in the blood was not swapped with his mother but with an unknown woman.

A senior police officer of the Pune City Police confirmed that the sample was not the mother CCL but of a different woman. Total three blood samples were taken out of which two were of the CCL and one was of his father. One blood sample was sent to Sassoon but the other was sent to Aundh Hospital. The blood sample of the CCL which was sent to Sassoon General Hospital did not match with his father. The DNA mapping of the blood samples is underway, claimed the police officer.

The Pune City Police is yet to determine the lady whose blood sample was used to swap with that of the CCL in Sassoon General Hospital.

Dr Ajay Taware head of the forensic department of Sassoon General Hospital, chief medical officer Dr Shrihari Halnor and staff member Atul Ghatkamble were arrested by the Pune Police for tampering with the blood samples.

The arrested doctors and the staff member were produced before the court and granted police custody till May 30. The accused will be produced before the court today for the further hearing.