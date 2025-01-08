Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Pune Municipal Corporation to Build 4,173 Affordable Homes in These Areas; Check Details

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced plans to build 4,173 houses across five areas—Dhanori, Hadapsar, Baner, Kondhwa, Balewadi, and Wadgaon Khurd—under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for economically weaker sections. The initiative, aimed at providing affordable housing, will see an investment of Rs 300 crore from PMC.

The central government introduced the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to offer affordable housing to the economically weaker sections of the city. In the first phase of the scheme, the PMC successfully constructed and provided 2,918 houses in Vadgaon Budruk, Kharadi, and Hadapsar areas, helping citizens realize their dream of owning a home. Following the completion of the first phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 0.2' in September 2024.

The state government subsequently issued an order instructing the PMC to begin registering citizens for housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. However, the registration process was delayed due to the model code of conduct during the assembly elections. Now, the PMC has resumed accepting applications from citizens, with the registration available online.

In the second phase of the scheme, 4,176 houses will be constructed across areas such as Dhanori, Hadapsar, Kondhwa, Balewadi, Vadgaon Khurd, and Balewadi, with an investment of Rs 300 crore. Each house will span 300 square feet. Applicants will need to provide an Aadhaar card, PAN card, income certificate, and caste certificate.

PMC City Engineer Prashant Waghmare stated, "Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, there is no cost for the land as the houses are being built on municipal land. This enables the provision of affordable housing. The scheme will help fulfill the dream of owning a house for people from the economically weaker sections of society. The PMC has now begun registering interested citizens for this initiative."