Prashant Jagtap, Former NCP-SP Pune City Chief, Joins Congress Ahead of PMC Elections

Prashant Jagtap, former National Congress Party-SP Pune city chief, joined Congress on Friday, December 26, in the presence of Maharashtra President Harshwardhan Sapkal at Tilak Bhavan in Mumbai’s Dadar.

Jagtap resigned from NCP-SP on Tuesday after expressing unhappiness with the party's proposed alliance with the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led faction for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) scheduled for January 15.

#BREAKING: Ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, Prashant Jagtap, former Pune city president of the NCP (SP) faction, resigned from the party and joined Congress in the presence of state president Harshwardhan Sapkal pic.twitter.com/zPDpy0S0hD — IANS (@ians_india) December 26, 2025

Also Read | Maharashtra: FIR Filed Against Satara Man for Molesting Pune Woman After Social Media Friendship.

While Congress has decided to go solo in civic body polls and not ally with NCP-SP till now. The party might fight municipal elections independently. Earlier, Congress said that it was looking to ally with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners such as Shiv Sena UBT and other like-minded parties.

"Two days ago, I resigned from the primary membership of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction). Since then, various media outlets have been seeking my reactions, and in none of these reactions have I expressed any grievance against my revered Shri Sharadchandraji Pawar Saheb, revered MP Smt. Supriyatayi Sule, or revered Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajitdada Pawar, " Jagtap wrote on X.

दोन दिवसांपूर्वी मी राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पार्टी शरदचंद्र पवार पक्षाच्या प्राथमिक सदसत्वाचा राजीनामा दिला. त्यानंतर विविध माध्यमांकडून माझ्या प्रतिक्रिया घेतल्या जात आहेत, यापैकी कोणत्याही प्रतिक्रियेत मी माझे श्रद्धास्थान आदरणीय श्री. शरदचंद्रजी पवार साहेब, आदरणीय खा.सौ.… — Prashant Sudamrao Jagtap (@JagtapSpeaks) December 26, 2025

"It is because of these very leaders that I was shaped as an activist, and in my heart, respect for them existed yesterday, exists today, and will continue eternally in the future. I earnestly request the media not to distort any of my statements and target these leaders who are dear to me," he wrote further.