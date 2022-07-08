Prophet Sheikh in Pune distributes book and pay for children rather than cutting goat on EID

Shivane: A young man, the Prophet Sheikh, who lives in the Warje area of ​​Pune, has come up with a new definition of sacrifice. "We cannot say for sure whether the sacrifice we make reaches God or not. But, if the money of the same sacrifice is used for the education of the children of the poor, the satisfaction and happiness on their faces can surely bring us the joy of receiving God" he said.

Eid-ul-Azha means, on the day of the goat Eid, people in the Muslim community whose economic situation is to take a goat, and sacrifice a goat. This practice has been going on since the time of the apostles. After the sacrifice, one part should be kept by oneself in three equal parts, the second part should be given to relatives and the third part should be distributed to the poor in the area. The unique general significance of sacrifice in Muslim society

Prophet Sheikh had made sacrifices for the flood victims in Kerala 9 years ago through the Social Media Foundation and the Muslim Social Reform Movement and he received a huge response. Helpers are multi-religious. They contribute to this good deed. A large amount of money is spent on sacrifices by the Muslim community. It was from this that the boys and girls of the village were called upon to come forward for the distribution of books or other school materials for the purpose of education. Funds raised by the Social Media Foundation have so far helped more than 1,000 students. The project will continue till July 11 and the funds raised from it will be distributed to needy students in the form of school supplies, said Prophet Sheikh.



"Some people were protesting last year, they've joined this year. A lot of people are calling and saying, 'We really feel like we've made a real sacrifice now.' It is more important that these people take a step towards diagnostic change. Economic sacrifice is an ideological issue. People will take whatever ideas they like. Otherwise, they will give up. Prophet Sheikh, (Muslim Social Reform Movement) "