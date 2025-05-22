Pune: 10-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted In Warje After Touching Electric Pole

A heartbreaking incident occurred in the Ramnagar area of Warje, Pune, on Monday evening, where a 10-year-old boy lost his life after accidentally coming into contact with a live electric pole. The deceased has been identified as Mayank alias Dadu Pradeep Adagale (age 10), a resident of Ramnagar. The incident has cast a pall of grief over the local community. According to reports, Mayank was playing in front of his house when he accidentally touched an iron electric pole in the vicinity. He received a severe electric shock on contact. Local residents immediately rushed to his aid and took him to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin.

Warje Police stated that the electric pole in question falls under the jurisdiction of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). Authorities from MSEDCL were contacted immediately after the incident. This tragedy has sparked outrage among local residents, who claim that they had previously alerted the authorities about the poor condition of electric poles and exposed wiring in the area. They allege that no proper action was taken despite repeated complaints. Following the incident, officers from the Warje Police Station arrived at the scene and conducted a panchnama (official inspection). Sources have confirmed that MSEDCL has also initiated an internal inquiry into the matter.