Pune: 11-Year-Old Found Dead on Tracks Near Hadapsar After Leaving Home in Anger, Says Police

Hadapsar: In shocking turn of events a body of 11-year-old boy was found on the railway tracks passing through Kalepadal area on Thursday (11) around 7 am. This incident has created a stir and the police have started an investigation.

Deceased body identified as Prakash Dabale Bhool resident of Gandharva Geet Society, Sasane Nagar, Hadapsar. According to the information received from the police, railway employees informed the Kalepadal police in this regard. Assistant Inspector Nimbalkar and Police Anmaldar Bhandari, who reached the spot, called a private ambulance and shifted the body to Sassoon Hospital.

Prakash's body was taken to Command Hospital after being found on the railway tracks Thursday morning. Police contacted his family and suspect the cut wound on his stomach, initially thought to be related to a removed kidney, later confirmed that this was caused by the railway cutting. Senior Inspector Mansingh Patil of Kalepadal Police Station stated that Prakash had argued with his father for flying a kite, leading him to the tracks. His father searched for him after he went missing, but to no avail.

Police had initially registered a kidnapping case before discovering the body. Inspector Patil confirmed that the wounds were from the train and that there was no other foul play suspected.