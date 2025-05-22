Pune: 12-Year-Old Boy Killed, Mother Injured After Speeding Car Hits Two-Wheeler in Kothrud

Pune, Maharashtra (May 22, 2025): A 12-year-old schoolboy died and his mother was injured after a speeding car hit their two-wheeler on DP Road in Kothrud on Monday night. The driver of the car fled the scene and remains unidentified. The victim has been identified as Abir Pranav Panse, a Class 7 student who lived near Chaitanya Health Club in Rambaug Colony. His mother, Priyanka Pranav Panse, age 44, was riding the two-wheeler when the accident happened.

According to the reports, the incident occurred around 8.15 p.m. when the mother and son were traveling from Shantiban Society toward Ashish Garden Chowk. A speeding car hit their bike from behind, causing both of them to fall and sustain serious injuries. Bystanders helped rush them to a nearby hospital. Abir died from his injuries the following night while Priyanka is being treated. A case has been registered, and police are working to trace the absconding driver.