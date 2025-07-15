Pune: 14 Deer Die in 5 Days at Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park; Probe Underway

Pune, Maharashtra (July 15, 2025): At least 14 deer have died over the past four to five days at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Pune. The zoo currently houses 98 deer, out of which 14 were found dead. The exact cause behind the fatalities is still unclear. Initial assessments suggest that the deaths may have been caused by a viral infection, contamination in feed, or sudden weather changes. However, the exact cause will only be known after lab test reports, which are expected in the next two to three days.

Dr. Ghanshyam Pawar, veterinary officer at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park and Wildlife Research Centre, confirmed that this is the first time such a large number of deer have died at the zoo. He said the death toll had been rising gradually over the last few days.

Read Also | Pune Accident: 26-Year-Old Man Killed After Being Run Over by Container Truck on Talegaon-Chakan Highway; Horrifying Video Surfaces

A team of experts from Krantisinh Nana Patil College of Veterinary Science in Shirwal visited the zoo on July 14 to investigate the matter. Samples of food, water and blood have been sent for analysis to a laboratory in Aundh.

The Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, also known as Katraj Zoo, is run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). It houses a range of animals including tigers, leopards, sloth bears, black bucks, barking deer, elephants, lions, and various reptiles and birds.