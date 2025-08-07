Pune: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide After Being Scolded by Father for Playing With Younger Children

Pune Suicide News: A 16-year-old boy died by suicide in Vinzar village of Velhe taluka on August 5 after he was reportedly scolded by his father for playing with younger children. The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Gosu Chavan. His father, Gosu Narsu Chavan, filed a complaint at the Velhe police station following the incident.

According to police, Ganesh was upset after his father asked him not to play with younger children. Later that night, while no one was home, he hanged himself from a tamarind tree near the cattle shed.

Family members found him unresponsive and immediately informed the police. Police arrived at the spot and rushed him to the rural hospital in Velhe. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Velhe police have registered a case and further investigation is underway under the supervision of Assistant Police Inspector Nitin Khamgal. Police constable Mandke is leading the inquiry.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-225252